Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Exclusive: Mimoh Chakraborty wants to STEAL these things from father Mithun's wardrobe?

Mimoh Chakraborty shares a fun interview revealing he'd steal his father Mithun Chakraborty's awards if he were a ghost, and opens up about Mithun Da's secret addiction to playing solitaire on his iPad.

Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past Exclusive: Bollywood actor Mimoh Chakraborty is currently making headlines with his film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. The original Haunted, released in 2011, was India’s first stereoscopic 3D horror film and a massive box office success that gave Mimoh’s career a big boost. Now, after 15 long years, director Vikram Bhatt has revived the cult franchise, and the new film is already creating a strong buzz at the box office.

In a fun and candid interview with Bollywood Life, Mimoh was asked an interesting question: if he were to become a ghost, what would he steal from his father Mithun Chakraborty’s cupboard or house? Without missing a beat, Mimoh laughed and replied that he would steal his father’s awards.

What does Mimoh want to steal from Mithun Chakraborty's wardrobe?

He said, "My father has won countless honours, including three National Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the Padma Vibhushan. Although all these awards are at home, I want to feel the emotion and hard work behind winning them and steal them."

What is Mithun Chakraborty's secret habit?

When asked if Mithun Da has any secret timepass or habit that he always keeps to himself, Mimoh gave a warm and funny insight into his father’s simple side. He explained that despite being a superstar on screen, his dad is a very simple man in real life.

Mimoh shared, "He always has an iPad with him, where he plays solitaire or FreeCell, in his free time. Mimoh jokingly said that his dad is so addicted to the game that he's become the player with the most points in the world. He finishes the game in just 10 to 20 seconds. His points have become so high that the score in the game doesn't even increase."

The light-hearted interview has gone viral, giving fans a charming peek into the father-son bond between the two actors.

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