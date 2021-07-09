Have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan named their second son Jeh Ali Khan? Here's what it means

There has been immense curiosity around what name Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have chosen for their second son. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that the couple refer to their son, Jeh, for the moment. We do not know if they have zeroed down on this name officially for their baby boy. If it is Jeh, then this is what it could mean. In Latin, Jeh means a blue crested bird. It is also a popular Parsi name. It means 'To come, to bring'. There are rumours that they are also thinking of Mansoor as a name for the little one. As we know, Saif Ali Khan's father's name was Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other actresses show you how to make all-black outfits look effortlessly SEXY

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her baby boy in February. The couple have kept the face of the child hidden so far. They told the media that they did share details as and when they felt the time was right. None of the family members have said anything too. On Mother's Day, she shared a pic with Jeh but did not show us his face. Even as per Indian traditions, we do not reveal the face of a newborn early for the fear of buri nazar.

The actress will be seen next in Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is apparently also in talks to play the role of Sita in the big budget mythological film with a modern subtext. The child was born on February 21, 2021. The actress is reportedly writing a book on how she dealt with her two pregnancies. While the biological clock suggests otherwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan had her first child in 36. Her second kid was born when she was 40. She has been working out religiously to shed off the extra kilos and will resume work soon.