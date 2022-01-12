Have Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways? [Exclusive]

and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular and talked-about couples of tinsel town. Fans went crazy when they made their relationship Insta official. And ever since then, the star couple has often spoken about their love and bond they share in public. In fact, Arjun and Malaika have even addressed the age gap between them and they openly said that they are not bothered by the trolls. This won the hearts of their fans all over again. But seems like all is not well in their paradise. Bollywoodlife has learnt that the couple has decided to end their relationship. Also Read - Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora: 10 Bollywood actresses with the fittest butts

A source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, "It's been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn't stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister 's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him".

The source further adds, "Arjun always makes sure that he visits Malaika's house if he is nearby but the day he went at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner, he didn't visit Malaika's place and rather came back home. The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates have stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple." We wonder what went wrong. All we hope is that the couple manages to sort their differences as it will be a heartbreaking news for all their fans if true.