Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's separation news has been making headlines once again after the actor dropped his solo vacation pictures, and there is a strong buzz that AK has parted ways with his ladylove. There are many who are wondering if Arjun and Malaika have decided to call it quits. But it is quite bizarre that these rumours have started, as the actor also leads an independent life and has the liberty to travel alone as well. As the rumours of Arjun and Malaika breakup news has been spreading like wildfire on the internet, an insider reveals exclusively to BollywoodLife," Arjun and Malaika are having a good laugh at these constant rumours, and he doesn't know how to react to such speculations as people are extremely quick to jump to conclusions and pass their judgements, and so they both have decided to not pay attention to unnecessary chatter around their relationship". Also Read - Arbaaz Khan talks about 'another woman' in his life, 'She has her own space, never tried to separate us'

While Arjun dropped the pictures of enjoying the weekend alone, that started the rumours that all is not well between them. And even Malaika was spotted making a solo appearance at AP Dhillon's party, and that only added fuel to the fire, but the couple are very much together and their relationship is intact. Arjun and Malaika are one of the bravest couples in the industry, as they came out and spoke about their relationship in public despite all the judgements. In fact, their PDA often brings them trolling, but they give a damn, and like they say, ignorance is the best revenge. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif called Varun Dhawan foolish and left him utterly embarrassed

There was lots of buzz about Malla and Arjun planning to tie the knot, and speaking about the same in an interview with India Today, she said that they both are enjoying their lives and are in a pre-honeymoon phase, even exclaiming that marriage shouldn't be the end of everything. ""Marriage is something that is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it, decide, and talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase."

Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for more than 5 years now, and the couple made it official in 2019 and have been inseparable since then.