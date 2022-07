Oh No! As per reports, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have split. The couple who had been unofficially together for almost six years are not dating since six months or so. The reason for the split is unknown. Though it was an open secret that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were dating, none of them acknowledged it. They always maintained that they were good friends. It seems the friendship is intact, and the two are on cordial terms. Fans adored the chemistry between the two from the time of the Befikra song. In fact, people looked forward to seeing them together at Bastian where they did their Sunday dinners. Also Read - Katrina Kaif being upset over Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera BASELESS – insider reveals TRUTH [Exclusive]

A friend who claims to be a close friend of Tiger Shroff told Hindustan Times, "Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now." The person also said that Tiger Shroff is dealing with it rather coolly. It seems friends of the star came to know weeks back that Disha Patani and he are not together any more. It seems he did not discuss it with his pals. Tiger Shroff is focused on work, and not much affected by the split, as per the friend. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy rocks the retro bikini look with a dash of bling [View Pics]

Disha Patani will be seen in Ek Villain 2 that comes out on July 29. In the film, she is paired with John Abraham. Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are also a part of the project, which is having good buzz. Disha Patani credited Tiger Shroff for teaching her discipline in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. He has movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Screw Dheela and Ganapath in the pipeline. Let us see if they clarify the rumours or not. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer enters THIS crucial 30-day phase; all hopes pinned on it to drag Tollywood out of its SLUMP