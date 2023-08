Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone, which released on Netflix, and people are bashing it badly and claiming that Alia was just desperate to make a Hollywood debut and hence she picked anything. While Alia said in one of her interviews that she was doing this Hollywood film kit for the heck of it, she loved the script and the fact that it starred Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. But Alia fails to leave a mark with her Hollywood debut, and Heart Of Stone is declared a flop by the viewers, and they are taking digs at the actress and how. Also Read - Don 3: Ranveer Singh takes over from Shah Rukh Khan; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more - who will be his junglee billi?

A Reddit user started a thread talking about how bad Alia Bhatt's performance was in Gad Gadot's film Heart Of Stone and taking a dig at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Karan Johar, who is her mentor and has no influence in Hollywood.

Alia Bhatt disappoints in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Netizens take a dig at her desperation to do a meaningless role in the Gal Gadot starrer.

#HeartOfStone AVOID ?. Gadot is wannabe James Bond with Q and M in tow, a real lame script and laughable dialogs. Alia is best when she is not talking ?. Jamie Dornan is wasted. What were they thinking?? Total waste of time; nothing to salvage. Save your weekend ??? pic.twitter.com/lroorX8wKB — Ranj?y Da (@ranjoydey) August 11, 2023

#HeartOfStone is... bad. it's a poor mission: impossible copycat filled with boring storytelling & blandly executed action. gal gadot, alia bhatt, jamie dornan are there & while i've no sympathies for the zionist, it feels bad to see alia & jamie's talents being wasted. pic.twitter.com/QAN3jFDqmO — Pramit (@pramitheus) August 11, 2023

The user on Reddit comments n Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut claiming that Karan Johar as no influence in Hollywood and hence the RRKPK actress fails. "This is what happens when mid actors from Bollywood try their hands in Hollywood. Alia forgot that KJo can't influence Hollywood. Except Irfan & Tabu, none of the Bollywood stars had or still have the ability to make it into Hollywood"

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, and she has proved to be the reigning queen. Alia's latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is her seventh film to cross the 100 crore mark without having any Khans in it.