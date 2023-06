’s debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone has us all excited. The actress recently jetted off to Sao Paulo in Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. On June 17, Alia, accompanied by her co-stars and , unveiled Heart of Stone’s first trailer. Although cine-goers loved the high-octane action sequences, some Bollywood buffs, complained that Alia was given lesser screen time in the trailer. At the event’s red carpet, Alia was asked to share her reaction about the same. But, she did not seem to be much bothered about it. Also Read - Amidst Adipurush criticism Om Raut shows support for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt on limited screentime in Heart of Stone’s trailer

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Alia shared her thoughts about not being seen enough in the trailer. She opined that it was the story that was much more important than any character's screen time. "Woh toh hoga hi (That will happen). But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters," said Alia.

Alia Bhatt to play antagonist in Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone's trailer offers glimpses of a nailbiting action entertainer, waiting to unfold on Netflix on August 11. The film, directed by Tom Harper, stars Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, who works for a secret agency, known as Charter. Rachael and others like her are assigned the responsibility of maintaining peace in a corrupt world. In Bollywood, Alia has enticed the audience by portraying a variety of versatile roles. But, this time, the actress has challenged herself by playing the role of a baddie.

Ali Bhatt was pregnant while Heart of Stone shooting

Not many know that Alia was pregnant with Raha while shooting for Heart of Stone. Speaking about her experience of filming an action film while pregnant, Alia, in an earlier interview, revealed, “... there were so many layers for me to deal with.” But, she was all praises for the film crew, who made her feel at home, making the shooting process “so seamless and so easy and so comfortable.” “ I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” shared the new mum.

Speaking about Alia’s Bollywood projects, she is geared up for the release of filmmaker ’s romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is paired with in the film, scheduled to release this July.