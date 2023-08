Alia Bhatt is currently basking in praise for her latest released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar directorial co-starring Ranveer Singh has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within 10 days of the theatrical run. After RARKPK, Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for the release of Heart of Stone. The film marks her debut Hollywood project and first collaboration with Gal Gadot. Ahead of the scheduled 11th August release, the actress has revealed how her co-star reacted to her pregnancy. Also Read - When Neetu Kapoor called herself Rishi Kapoor’s punching bag in this old interview

Alia Bhatt agreed for her first Hollywood film titled Heart of Stone however when she had to start the shooting she learned about her pregnancy. Gangubai Kathiawadi actress that her pregnancy would come with some hurdles for her new project as she had some action sequences to shoot. Surprisingly, Gal Gadot who is also a producer of the film reacted to the news positively and called it a great luck. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shared an anecdote in a recent interview with PTI while talking about her spy thriller movie.

Speaking to PTI, Alia recalled when she had phoned Gal to let her know that she is pregnant. She was supposed to start filming and had all action sequences lined up and was aware that she would have some restrictions maybe. Hence, Alia wanted Gal Gadot to know because she is the producer of the film. She then shared her reaction upon hearing the pregnancy news Alia revealed she was warm, excited, and started cheering. The Red Notice actress also called it great luck for the movie and affirmed to Alia that she has got her back.

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt mentioned that she felt amazing, safe, warm and was well taken care of. She also shared her reaction when she first met Gal Gadot, she felt comfortable. Talking about the hard work they have put in Alia said it was difficult and they had a lot of challenges and thanks to god that they had each other.

Heart of Stone is a spy thriller film starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan among others. The film is directed by Tom Harper and will release directly on OTT. Streaming giant Netflix has taken the digital rights of the movie which will premiere on 11th August 2023.