Alia Bhatt is one of the best actresses in Bollywood, there's no doubt about it! From Highway to Gangubai Kathiawadi - Alia Bhatt has only showcased progress in her acting graph. Now, it is time for her to rule Hollywood. The diva is all set to feature in Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The trailer of the film made it to the internet and netizens were in for a surprise as Alia plays a negative role in the film. She essays the role of Keya Dhawan in Heart of Stone who is an antagonist. Also Read - The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor starrer is all about love, heartbreaks and more; here's how netizens reacted [WATCH]

is impressive in Heart of Stone trailer

The trailer has as in intelligence operative. Alia Bhatt is the villain who is in search of 'heart' a strong AI tool that can predict the future. As the trailer hit the internet, fans couldn't help but praise Alia Bhatt for standing out amidst powerhouses like Gal Gadot and more. She does not have any miss-and-blink appearance rather a very substantial role to play. Netizens have nothing but praise for Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Alia Bhatt embraces the perfect Barbie Girl look in hot pink suit at Netflix event; Kareena Kapoor Khan has the best reaction

Check out how netizens reacted to Heart of Stone trailer.

Gal Gadot vs Alia Bhatt!!

Wao! Looking forward to it ?#HeartOfStone https://t.co/Z7aFk7oX2P — Kumar Pushkar (@thekumarpushkar) June 18, 2023

So proud. Alia ❤️ To play an antagonist (most likely) in your first Hollywood film is not everyone's cup of tea. This woman's courage and hardwork never fails to amaze me. I love you so much, so so excited for this project! #HeartOfStone pic.twitter.com/b7d5C3xvwq — -Shiva-? (@Hey_Yajur) June 18, 2023

So proud. Alia ❤️ To play an antagonist (most likely) in your first Hollywood film is not everyone's cup of tea. This woman's courage and hardwork never fails to amaze me. I love you so much, so so excited for this project! #HeartOfStone pic.twitter.com/b7d5C3xvwq — -Shiva-? (@Hey_Yajur) June 18, 2023

Indeed fans are looking forward to Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. It is going to be huge but it remains to be seen if Alia manages to shine as a villain or not. The actress is currently in Brazil promoting the film. For more entertainment news, stay tuned. Also Read - Alia Bhatt looks chic in heart-shaped cardigan, costing a fortune, know its price