PM Narendra Modi is a bereaved man. His mother Heeraben Modi has passed away at the age of 100. As we know, he was very attached to his mother. The Prime Minister is now in his home town for the last rites of his mother. She will be cremated in some time. She died last night after being hospitalized for some age related health issues. The leader of the nation said that his mother taught him to live like an ascetic and workaholic (Karmayogi) at the same time. Many celebs have offered condolences to the PM. He had tweeted that she lived for a hundred years. He said he found a sense of the holy trinity in his mother. She lived with his brother Pankaj Modi in Raysan. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut NOT invited for Salman Khan’s birthday bash? Here the truth [Exclusive]

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!?? pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved ‘maa’.

भारत माँ के सपूत की माँ का कर्मयोगी जीवन हम सबको प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। शतक शतक नमन।

ओम् शांति। pic.twitter.com/bNPWpI9d2P — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 30, 2022

Deepest, heartfelt condolences to honourable Shri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. May the almighty bestow his light and strength upon the family in this grave hour. ?? — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 30, 2022

Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt.Heeraba Modi ji , beloved mother of our Hon’ble Prime Minister. She lived an extraordinary life. My tributes to the divine soul who left for the heavenly abode. My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji ! Om Shanti! ?? — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 30, 2022

This is indeed a testing period for the PM. He was supposed to be present for some important infrastructure related inauguration today in West Bengal but that had to be cancelled.