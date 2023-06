Sonakshi Sinha is basking in praise for her latest web series Dahaad. She is receiving appreciation for her stellar performance as a cop in the crime thriller series from critics and audience alike. After making her digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series she has moved on to her next OTT project. The actress is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Sonakshi Sinha opened up on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali who calls her true Indian beauty. Also Read - Dahaad: Did Kamya Panjabi take a dig at Sonakshi Sinha's acting prowess? Says, 'Unko bilkul acting nahi aati'

Heeramandi is touted to be vibrant and extravagant telling the story of courtesans from pre-independence India. The web series marks the debut of in the digital space. In a recent interview with a media portal, reveals how she is fortunate to be a heroine of SLB. In the film industry every actress wants or dreams of being the heroine of Bhansali movies. The filmmaker is said to portray his female characters in power roles that make a mark in Indian cinema.

Speaking about working with maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sonakshi Sinha said its like watching a magic show unfold. She says only he can do what he does. She believes Bhansali is one of those directors who bring out the best in all his actors. The Dahaad actress considers it a privilege to be directed by him. The actress and the director tried to team up in the last 11 years but things didn't materialize. Both have worked together before in but SLB was not a director he had produced directorial also starring .

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that since Rowdy Rathore they have been trying to collaborate but things didn’t happen. She says the Gangubai Kathiawadi director has been encouraging and even on sets he praises her acting and looks which is motivating. Sonakshi mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls her a true Indian beauty. She further added, “The fact that a person of that stature can say such good things about me makes me want to work harder and be the best for him.”

Heeramandi revolves around the life of three generations of courtesans in Heera mandi, a dazzling district in Lahore Pakistan, during pre-independent India. The Netflix series is a big budget highly ambitious project of the filmmaker and stars , Richa Chadha, , Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. The shooting is expected to wrap up by month's end and the series is scheduled to release later this year.