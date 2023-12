There's a lot of excitement building up as we look forward to a barrage of amazing films and web series all set to charm global audiences in 2024. Here's a quick look at what's in store for cinema lovers: Also Read - Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry; fans go ‘Uff’

Heeramandi: Slated to be an extraordinary cinematic experience, this period piece by Sanjay Leela Bhansali intertwines history and exceptional acting performances. Featuring Manisha Koirala, this piece promises a visual treat for those engrossed in India's historical narratives. With Bhansali's remarkable storytelling, "Heeramandi" is predicted to be a masterpiece that will impress global viewers with its Indian flavor.

Pushpa 2: Tailoring more action and drama, this sequel to the smash-hit Pushpa is creating major waves of enthusiasm. Teasers and posters have successfully whipped the audiences into a frenzy, and fans are eagerly marking down the days for its release.

Fighter: Showcasing the stunning Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, "Fighter" is riding on high expectations in 2024. The inflammable chemistry between the two and the unique aerial action sequences are contributing to its mainstream appeal. The film's music has already soared in popularity among fans and paired with all these enchanting aspects, "Fighter" looks set to be a surefire crowd-pleaser.

Singham Again: With Ajay Devgn reviving his iconic character along with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, audience can look forward to a mix of pulse-racing action, heartwarming patriotism and unforgettable chemistry among the superstar cast in this installment of Rohit Shetty's popular series.

Indian Police Force: Taking a leap onto the OTT platforms this year, this cop-centric series from Rohit Shetty calls attention to moments of bravery and law enforcement dynamics, guaranteeing a thrilling experience for binge-watchers.

Merry Christmas: Sriram Raghavan's Christmas set-piece featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi keeps the anticipation running high with its impressive trailer. Teasing the potential for Raghavan's trademark thrill-based storytelling, this promise of a heart-racing dish in the offing is keeping us on tenterhooks for its 2024 release.