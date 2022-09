Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most controversial Bollywood stars in recent times. She wears her thoughts on her sleeves and shares her opinions without mincing words. Be it politics or nepotism in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has spoken at length on several subjects. She has fallen into controversies too because of the same. Recently, Kangana Ranaut visited Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura with her family and now, Hema Malini was asked about Emergency Actress' entry into politics. What's the connection? Read on. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut gives a shoutout to Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam; says, 'Zindabad thakur madam'

Is entering politics?

A video has made its way to the internet, in which a what-if question was thrown at . She was asked to react to Kangana Ranaut contesting elections from Mathura. To this, Hema Malini tried to dodge the question. She stated that she has no reaction to it and Lord Krishna will see what happens. She then sarcastically went on to say that people do not want to elect a local but rather want a film star. Further, she said that tomorrow even would also want to get elected. The video was shared by the news agency ANI. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Emraan Hashmi on stone pelting incident, Kangana Ranaut's fresh dig at Brahmastra and more

Watch Hema Malini's video about Kangana Ranaut below:

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: When asked about speculation that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become." pic.twitter.com/wgQsDzbn5Z — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

We await Kangana Ranaut's response to the same.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy with her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. She shares screen space with in this one. The actress also has Emergency lined up for release. She has stepped into the shoes of Indira Gandhi for this one. The first look teaser and poster of the film has left everyone mindblown. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar over reports of Brahmastra overtaking The Kashmir Files at the box office; calls them 'mafia minions'