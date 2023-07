Dharmendra and Hema Malini are the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have swooned many with their relationship and bond. Many people adore their love story and admire them. Dharm Paaji tied the knot with Bollywood’s Dream Girl when he was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The actor was married even before he entered the film industry and while working on a movie he fell in love with Hema Malini. The Sholay actress did marry her co-star but maintained distance from his first family. Also Read - Hema Malini recalls a director asked her to unpin saree and let her pallu fall

Recently, Hema Malini broke silence about her unconventional marriage. She doesn't live with her husband Dharmendra and is unapologetic about it. In fact, she has accepted the situation and is happy in her life as far as the actor looks after her and their children. In an interview with a news portal, Hema said that she doesn’t feel bad about living separately in different houses. She said nobody wants to live like that but things happen and eventually one has to accept it. Also Read - Did you know Dharmendra booked an entire nursing home during Esha Deol's birth as nobody knew about Hema Malini's pregnancy?

Hema Malini doesn’t sulk about not having a conventional marriage and takes life as it comes. According to her, every woman wants to live a normal family with husband and children. However, somewhere it goes out of the way and said “I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it.” The veteran actress claimed that she is happy with herself and her two children who she has brought up very well. She also mentioned that Dharmendra takes care of them. Also Read - Hema Malini, Esha Deol make shocking revelations about Dharmendra in throwback video, netizens are in disbelief

Trending Now

Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol got married to the love of his life. There were reports, if Hema Malini would attend the wedding and she didn’t. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two daughter Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Neither of them were also present in the wedding festivities.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on 28th July 2023. It is also reported that he will be a part of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s unique love story.