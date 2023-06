The focus on the marriage of Hema Malini and Dharmendra has come once again because of the nuptials of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. The superstar actress has absent from all the functions, and even her daughters Esha and Aahana Deol did not attend them. As we know, Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married on May 2, 1980. The family of Dharmendra were extremely unhappy with what happened. Hema Malini often spoke about how she did not wish to disturb his existing family, and maintains a respectable distance from them. Dharmendra's first wife name is Prakash Kaur. Also Read - This is the real reason why Esha Deol skipped Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding despite wishing them all the love for their newly married life [Exclusive]

WHEN HEMA MALINI MET SATWANT KAUR

Hema Malini in her biography Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl has spoken about meeting her mother-in-law Satwant Kaur. It seems she was pregnant at that time with Esha Deol. The Dhoom actress was born just a year after their marriage. She said that Satwant Kaur came to meet her at a dubbing studio in Juhu. She describes her as a warm and kind-hearted lady. It seems she did not inform anyone that she was going to meet Hema Malini. The actress touched her feet and she hugged her. She told her, "Beta, khush raho hamesha (Be happy always)." She said she was happy that her mother-in-law was with her.

HEMA MALINI ON SUNNY DEOL

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children, two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. It seems when he married Hema Malini in 1980 he did not take a formal divorce from his first wife. Years later, fans saw Prakash Kaur at the marriage of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. Hema Malini said that her marriage was an unconventional one. She has been an actress, politician and does dance shows across India. Hema Malini said that Sunny Deol is always there whenever he is needed. He is known to be a doting son.

Hema Malini said the equation was beautiful and cordial. It seems Dharmendra and Sunny Deol extended all support after her car crash in 2015. She said he was the first to meet her when she got home, and ensured that the right doctor took off the stitches from the actress' face. He was involved. In her book, she is quoted as saying, "I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."