Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra also known as the he-man celebrated his 88th birthday with his family and friends. On Friday, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures from her husband's birthday celebration and shared cute pictures on her X account. The veteran actress was seen planting a kiss on Dharmendra’s cheek and the two looked happy together. In the pictures, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughters Ahana and Esha were also seen celebrating their father's special day. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol reveals when his sons Aryaman and Dharam will make their Bollywood debut

The Dream Girl of Bollywood Hema Malini wished him on social media as she wrote, 'Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!.' Also Read - Hema Malini wishes Dharmendra on his birthday in the sweetest manner, 'I hope you can see how special you are to me... '

Have a look at Hema Malini's post

Daughter Esha also penned a note for dearest Papa as she wrote, Happy birthday my darling papa, love you.. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong. I just love you so much @aapkadharam #happybirthday #fatherdaughter #happybirthdaydharmendra #loveyou #gratitude” while younger daughter Ahana's post read, 'Happy birthday to my first love. The strongest & most loving man I know.'

Earlier, Dharmendra celebrated his birthday with his elder son and fans. He was snapped cutting a huge and beautiful cake which was brought to him by one of his fan clubs.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He shared the screen with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. He will be seen next in Ikkis alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.