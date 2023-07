Hema Malini's one of the interviews is going viral, where she speaks about the horrific lying experience where the filmmaker asked her to unpin her saree and let her saree pallu fall down for one of the scenes that he asked her to audition for. This demand from the director leaves the veteran actress disgusted, and she even decides not to work in films anymore. Hema Malini recalls how the filmmaker asked her to unpin her saree pallu, and she said that would make her saree slide down, to which the director told her that's what they wanted. Looking extremely upset while talking about this experience, Hema Malini said that the filmmaker wanted to shoot some kind of scene, and the reason she isn't motivated to work in films today is because she feels that today's new generation of directors don't make their actors look good on the screen. Also Read - Did you know Dharmendra booked an entire nursing home during Esha Deol's birth as nobody knew about Hema Malini's pregnancy?

Hema Malini, in the same interview, recalled how Raj Kapoor offered her the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and he insisted she do it, but she wasn't keen. Hema Malini has grabbed a lot of attention lately due to Dharmendra's public apology to her and their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, as they were royally ignored by the Deols, as during Karan Deol's wedding, they weren't invited by Sunny Deol. Dharmendra expressed his public apology towards his second family and even mentioned his son in laws, only Esha and Bharat Takhtani reacted to his apology.

Dharmendra publicly apologised to Esha Deol and and the entire family, to which Esha accepted her father's apology and shared the happy memories with her father during her wedding days, meanwhile Hema Malini hasn't yet reacted to Dharmendra's apology, the veteran actor will be seen next in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.