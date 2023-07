Hema Malini has once again spoken, and this time again she is unapologetic about everything in her life because she often sets it straight that it's her life and it's none of anybody's business to take an interest in her personal life. In her recent interview with Leheren Hema Malini, she talked about how Dharmendra was a good father to his daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and how he was more worried about them getting married too quickly. In her interview, the veteran actress mentioned," I have my two children; they are brought up very well, and he (Dharmendra) is always there. That is the best part; he is always there. Actually, he was worried: Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi (The couple should get married quickly).’ I said, ‘Hoga (It’ll happen).’ When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of God and Guru Ma, everything happened." Also Read - Hema Malini is unapologetic about living in a separate house from Dharmendra; says ‘I don’t feel bad of..’

Hema Malini lives in a separate house, and she has openly admitted about it, and lately she has been unaffected by any judgements or talks around her personal life. Hema and Dharmendra's personal lives once again came into the spotlight due to them not being invited to Karan Deol's wedding, and this once again sparked the controversy of Dharmendra's first family not being accepted for his second family, which is Hema Malini and his daughters Esha and Ahana.

Recently, Dharmendra apologised publicly to Hema Malini and his daughters for their being excluded from the wedding, and he expressed that he has immense love and respect for them. Hema Malini didn't react over Dharmendra's public apology while their daughter and Bollywood actress Esha Deol was all hearts for her 'papa' and she happily accepted his apology and mentioned how much she love shim, well, the bond is intact and kudos to Dharam ji for being so openly vulnerable for his family.