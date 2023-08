Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s films Pathaan and Gadar 2 gave the Indian box office a much-needed boost in 2023. While many Hindi films were struggling to perform at the Indian box office in the past few years, Pathaan and Gadar 2 made the audiences storm into the theatres in big numbers and made these films all-time blockbusters. In a recent interview, veteran actor and MP Hema Malini spoke about the reason why these two films went on to achieve such milestones and emerged as the highest grossing films in the history of Hindi cinema. Also Read - Gadar 2: Esha Deol OPENS UP on viral picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol from the screening; says, 'We are not here to prove...'

Hema Malini reveals why Gadar 2 and Pathaan became all-time blockbusters

Hema Malini recently said that she is happy with the return of Hindi films at the box office. The actor, who is also a film producer and director, said that the audiences want to watch films on the big screen to enrich the cinematic experience. The actor also said the OTT platforms are preferred as "time pass" by the audiences.

"Films on the big screen are very different, which we are used to. I'm used to that kind of film, the big screen. So, this OTT and web series are all nice for time pass, but I don't know how wonderful it is," the actor said in an interview with PTI.

Speaking about the year’s biggest hits Gadar 2 and Pathaan, Hema Malini added, “That’s why when Gadar 2 and Pathaan and all came on the big screen, they were all a hit. People love to see the big screen which is different from the small screen.”

Hema Malini reveals if she is willing to take up acting roles

While husband Dharmendra has been signing movies back-to-back and was recently seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Hema Malini has been away from films for some time. The actor has been focusing on her political and dancing career and hasn’t signed up for films in the past few years.

Revealing if she is willing to take up acting roles, the veteran star said, “I would like to do it (films). If I get some nice roles, sure, definitely, why not? I would like all the producers to come forward and sign me. I am there.”