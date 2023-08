Hema Malini and Dharmendra are undoubtedly one of the most beloved onscreen pairs in the history of Hindi cinema. The actors got married in 1980 and share two daughters together, Esha and Aahana. While Dharmendra stays with his first wife, Prakash, and his children Sunny and Bobby with their families, Hema Malini lives alone after the wedding of her daughters separately. Recently, the actress was in Delhi for a book launch, where she talked about how people think that her family is separated from the Deols. Also Read - Sunny Deol had a fight with Hema Malini after her marriage to Dharmendra; here's how mom Prakash Kaur handled the situation

Hema Malini reveals why she skipped Karan Deol’s wedding

The veteran actor spoke about why she did not attend the grand wedding festivities of Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol which were held in Mumbai last month. Several Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were present at the ceremonies, while Hema Malini along with daughters Esha and Aahana skipped the wedding. Also Read - Gadar 2: How Sunny Deol starrer reunited Dharmendra and Hema Malini's families

Revealing why she could not attend the ceremonies, Hema Malini told IndiaToday in an interview, "It is funny how people make it look like we are separated. We are always together, and the whole family is with us. For certain reasons, they were not in the marriage and that is a different matter. But Sunny, Bobby always comes during Raksha Bandhan since the beginning." Also Read - Gadar 2: Dharmendra gets all cryptic after Hema Malini praises son Sunny Deol; talks about 'dreams' [WATCH]

Trending Now

When Hema Malini spoke about not living separately from husband Dharmendra

In an interview, Hema Malini has spoken about how she wanted to live like a normal family, but things took their own course. “Nobody wants to be like that, it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise, nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. No! Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way," the veteran actor told Leheren in an interview.

She also spoke about how she does not feel bad about it and added, “I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was always there. Everywhere. Actually, he was the one worried that the kids should get married early). I said it’ll happen. When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”