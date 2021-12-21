Hema Malini strongly reacts to a minister comparing smooth roads to her cheeks

Dream Girl once ruled Bollywood. She is still considered to be a legend and her beauty remains unmatched. Currently, she is in the headlines though as a minister compared roads in his constituency to her cheeks. Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil while describing the smooth roads in his constituency, he stated that they are as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks. The actress reacted to the same and mentioned that such statements are not in good taste. Also Read - Happy birthday, Dharmendra: 7 lesser known facts of the legendary superstar that will leave you STUNNED

Hema Malini first joked about it stating that she will have to take care of her cheeks. And then stated that such statements should not be made. She told news agency ANI, "A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste."

#WATCH "A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste," says BJP MP Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil comparing roads to her cheeks pic.twitter.com/SJg5ZTrbMw — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

As per the reports, the minister who made the statement has apologised for the same. In Dhule, he told the reporters, "I did not mean to hurt anybody. I apologise for the comments. I belong to the Shiv Sena that idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Party founder Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us to respect women."

Hema Malini who has now turned into a political figure was last seen in a movie called that released in 2020.