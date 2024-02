Hema Malini has always been the biggest pillar of her daughter's life. Right now she is standing like a rock with her daughter Esha Deol during the rough phase of her life. Just a few weeks ago Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani shared an official statement of their separation, this left the fans heartbroken and stunned at the actress. Ever since her separation announcement, there have been lots of speculations on what went wrong between the two and that they are ending 13 years of marital bliss. Esha who is dealing with and going through a lot in her personal life has got huge support from her mom on her decision to part ways from her hubby Bharat. Also Read - When Esha Deol revealed how life changed after marriage with Bharat Takhtani; 'I couldn't roam around the house in shorts and...'

There are speculations that things have been going bitter with Esha and Bharat for a while now. The source quoted to Zoom reportedly,"It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life.'" Also Read - When Hema Malini broke down and called daughter Esha Deol’s husband Bharat Takhtani her son; video goes viral after separation announcement

Hema Malini supports daughter Esha Deol in her separation from hubby Bharat Takhtani.

As per reports in Zoom, Hema is beside her daughter in this tough time as she has always been. "She is certainly not commenting on her daughter’s decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha’s life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she has always been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions."

Just recently Dharmendra dropped a post of celebrating his granddaughter's birthday and it showed that the family is with her in these tough phase.

