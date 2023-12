Hema Malini and Dharmendra's love story is one of the best in the Indian film industry. While the veteran star's married life has been a matter of discussion, there is no denying that people love the duo. Today, Dharmendra has turned 88. Family, friends and fans are sending their wishes for the veteran. Dream Girl Hema Malini took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish her better half. She wrote, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!" Also Read - Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol have the sweetest birthday wish for papa Dharmendra [View Pics]

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in a truly filmi manner. Her mother was not keen on their marriage but she was madly in love. It seems they converted to Islam just for the sake of the marriage. Dharmendra and Hema Malini are blessed with two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's relationship came under focus during the marriage of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. It was discussed as Hema Malini did not attend the marriage. Later, Esha Deol wished them on social media.