Hema Malini who was in Mathura today was asked about Kangana Ranaut who is now busy with her film, Emergency. They asked what did she feel about Kangana Ranaut's desire to enter politics and contest from Mathura. As we know, Kangana Ranaut had come to the Banke Bihari temple some days back. Hema Malini was asked a hypothetical question on Kangana Ranaut being a leader from Mathura. She said that she had no concrete views on it. She asked the reporter if they only wanted film stars and locals. The actress cum politican was quoted as saying, "Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant's name might also pop up."

Now, Rakhi Sawant has reacted on the video. She said that the news of her joining politics was to be made public by either the PM or Amit Shah but she is happy that the Dream Girl of Bollywood has done it. Rakhi Sawant has said it rather sarcastically.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant' video after Hema Malini comment on her in the Kangana Ranaut matter

Netizens are just not impressed with Hema Malini dragging in Rakhi Sawant's name in such a condescending manner. This is not the first time her name has been used in a derogatory sense by people in position of power. Raghav Chaddha of AAP has also made some comments. This is how social media reacted on Twitter....

Rakhi Sawant is a legend — Juvin Gonsalves (@juvingonsalves) September 24, 2022

Unprecedented levels of arrogance and classism !!

Disgusting attitude towards Rakhi Sawant.

I wonder what out of the world thing she has done, for the people of mathura... @mayank_sxn https://t.co/wAm8Zcsr1z — Sandy (@Sandy_26Nov) September 24, 2022

Rakhi Sawant kam kisi galt ko galt uske muh pr Kehne ki to takat rakhti h tumse jada achi h — Deepak jedia (@Deepakjedia) September 24, 2022

Rakhi Sawant is a far superior human than Hema M. and KR combined. @dreamgirlhema Hema M should only wish she can measure up to Rakhi some day. — 133na ✨ (@WeAreAll0kay) September 24, 2022

Well, people are not impressed. All said and done, Rakhi Sawant is also a self-made woman like these two ladies. She is making news for her relationship with Adil Durrani.