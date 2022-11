Fans were over the moon when the making of Hera Pheri was confirmed. People thought that they were going to get to see the reunion of the superhit trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, who entertained fans in Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. But Akshay has been replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3 and fans are in disbelief. Akshay has now broken his silence on not doing the third installment of his hit comedy franchise.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay was asked about the speculations of him being a part of Hera Pheri 3 or not. The actor confirmed that he has backed out of the project and revealed that he was not satisfied with the film's script and others aspects of it, did not impress him much.

"See, the film was offered to me, I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything... I was not satisfied; I was not happy with it. I have to just not say it, I have to do what people want to see and that is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of my life, my journey in a huge way. I feel very sad too. I feel very sad that I’m unable to do it because I am not happy with how the things have changed... with the creative thing. I am not happy with it so, I just backed out,” Akshay said at the event.

Watch Akshay Kumar talking about Hera Pheri 3 here:

Akshay also talked about how the Hera Pheri franchise has gotten a special place in the hearts and minds of the audience. He also apologised to his fans and thanked them for their appreciation. He also addressed their immense love and how he saw a trend that said, 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri.' He said that as much as fans are hurt, he can also feel the same pain. He said sorry to fans for not doing Hera Pheri 3.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the producer Firoz Nadiadwala chose to bring Kartik onboard as the latter was more profitable than Akshay owing to their remuneration. While Akshay had reportedly demanded Rs 90 crore and also a share in profits, Kartik was ready to do the film in Rs 30 crore. The movie will be directed by Anees Bazmee and the talks are at the advanced stages.