Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most awaited films by Akshay Kumar fans. The superstar is having a rather lean patch at the box office. In the coming year, people have hopes from Hera Pheri 3 and the sequel of Awara Pagal Deewana. Before that, there is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is being made by Ali Abbas Zafar. Fans of Akshay Kumar just do not want Farhad Samji to direct Hera Pheri 3. He has done Entertainment with Akshay Kumar. Last year, Bachchan Paandey which was directed by him flopped. Fans have started trending Remove Farhad From Hera Pheri on social media.

They also want Ahmed Khan to be removed from the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana. Many fans feel that OG Priyadarshan is best for Hera Pheri. The films are also very critical for the career of the actor. Take a look at the tweets....

Seriously Me To #FarhadSamji After Watching #PopKaun Series ? Sach Mai Yaar He Is Yede ? REMOVE FARHAD FROM HERAPHERI pic.twitter.com/Hl9S8HWHqS — BeingShaarik (@Beingshaarik) March 17, 2023

This is not the first time fans of Akshay Kumar have expressed displeasure. Even Rohit Shetty got flak during the time of Sooryavanshi. The superstar had told his fans to remain calm.