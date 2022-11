In the latest news update today, Paresh Rawal aka Babu Bhaiyya of Hera Pheri fame has opened up about the third sequel, Hera Pheri 3. For a long time now, there has been a buzz about Hera Pheri 3 being in the works and fans were wondering if the iconic trio Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar will be returning for the third installment. But the latest update has shattered fans. Paresh was asked about Kartik Aaryan being in Hera Pheri 3. The stellar actor has confirmed that Kartik is a part of Hera Pheri 3.

Paresh Rawal CONFIRMS Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik

Hera Pheri 3 is a big trend in Entertainment News right now. A fan of Akshay Kumar tweeted out to Paresh Rawal and asked, "@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that Kartik Aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??" Paresh replied, "Yes it’s true." Check out the tweet here:

Akshay Kumar fans wonder if he is not a part of Hera Pheri 3

Now, after the revelation of Kartik Aaryan being in Hera Pheri 3, fans are wondering what about Akshay Kumar and whether he will be a part of the film or not. Ardent fans of Akshay Kumar are saying that he should not be replaced. Obviously, because Raju is an iconic character of Akshay.

Check out tweets about Hera Pheri 3 fans asking about Akshay Kumar here:

#KartikAaryan did justice to his role in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 because it was a completely different character with different nuances. But RAJU of #HeraPheri is a BIGGER character than the franchise itself. If news of him replacing #AkshayKumar in #HeraPheri3 is true, It’s shocking. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) November 11, 2022

Ready Ho Jao Trend ke Liye ... Agar #HeraPheri3 Honga To Sirf @akshaykumar Nhi To Mass Boycott Hoga.. @TheAaryanKartik . — Charllie #Selfiee ? (@Akkians_Old) November 11, 2022

#HeraPheri3 has been a film which is been in talks since last 2-3 years and everytime some news came about it , we #AkshayKumar fans gets excited & imagine Akki sir back as Raju ?

But the latest news that Hera Pheri 3 will not be happening is really heartbreaking ? — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) November 11, 2022

Neutrals In DM Asking About #HeraPheri3 News ? Akkians : pic.twitter.com/gPtWmm6nRL — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) November 11, 2022

Kartik Aaryan to step into Akshay Kumar's shoes again?

We have seen how Kartik Aaryan is proving to be a bankable star lately. In times wherein Bollywood biggies are failing to make business despite big names and star cast, Kartik Aaryan has been impressing everyone. A recent example being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. For the movie, Kartik has stepped into Akshay Kumar's shoes. The OG featured Akshay in the lead. The film has a loyal fanbase yet Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 won a lot of hearts as it is. We wonder if he is stepping into Akshay Kumar's shoes again for Hera Pheri 3.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a lot on his platter right now. He has OMG 2, Gorkha, and Capsule Gill in the pipeline. There were reports of him reviving Welcome Back, Awaara Pagal Deewana as well. There is no confirmation about Kartik replacing Akshay. But then will we get to see Akshay and Kartik sharing screenspace in Hera Pheri 3? Only time will tell.