2000 release Hera Pheri is one of the most comedy films we have seen in Bollywood till now. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. In 2006, the makers made a sequel to it titled Phir Hera Pheri. Later, Hera Pheri 3 was announced with John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The shooting of the film had also started, but later it was shelved. Now, Hera Pheri 3 is back on track and it will be made with the original cast, Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel.

Hera Pheri 3 confirmation

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz Nadiadwala stated, You'll get to see it very soon with the same star cast – ji, Paresh bhai and ji. The story is in place, and we are working on certain modalities. It'll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can't take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism etc."

He also revealed that they have shortlisted a director for the film, and soon the announcement will be made.

Fans' hilarious reactions to Hera Pheri 3

Well, after this news came out, fans on social media are super happy about it, and there are some hilarious reactions from them. Check out the tweets below…

#HeraPheri3 We are getting Hera Pheri 3? The iconic trio is coming back...OMGGGGG pic.twitter.com/6Dmn3ElUMS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 23, 2022

Who will be the female lead in Hera Pheri 3?

In the first instalment, Tabu played the female lead. In Phir Hera Pheri, and had joined the cast. Now, let’s see which actress will be seen in Hera Pheri 3. When earlier the film was announced, was supposed to play the female lead.