Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan has become the official choice of the makers when it comes to the replacement of superstar Akshay Kumar. First Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now Hera Pheri 3, however, can you imagine Hera Pheri without the OG stars, we wonder what magic Kartik brings to the plate, seeing the history of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office one can definitely rely on this true-blue star of Bollywood. But fans of Akshay are expressing their disappointment over his absence.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar got replaced by Kartik Aaryan due to his insane demand for fees. Bollywood Hungama reports that Akshay Kumar demanded 90 crore for the film and the mares weren't I the date to fulfil this demand of the superstar and chose to find a replacement and found Kartik Aaryan who reportedly harmed 30 crore for the film which is almost one-fourth amount of the superstar's demand.

It is impossible to even imagine #HeraPheri3 without OG Raju aka #AkshayKumar !! NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3 pic.twitter.com/5YGK4BLvEu — ?????~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 11, 2022

While recently in an interaction Akshay Kumar confessed that he backed out of Hera Pheri because he wasn't happy with how it shaped out creatively and so he chose not to do it and is equally sad with his exit. Akshay Kumar clearly is unhappy of not doing Hera Pheri 3. too made it loud and clear how can Hera Pheri be made without Akshay Kumar, he said No Akshay Kumar than no Hera Pheri. Will Kartik Aaryan shine amid this huge disappointment of Akshay not being a part of Hera Pheri? Only time will tell!