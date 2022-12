A couple of weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan blew up the news section when reports of him replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 surfaced. Fans were utterly disappointed and in shock and denial. It so happened that a fan asked Paresh Rawal, one of the OG cast members of the Hera Pheri franchise if Kartik Aaryan is a part of the next one. Paresh Rawal confirmed the news. While Kartik Aaryan's fans were super happy that the actor bagged a role in a popular franchise, it also led to rumours of Kartik replacing Akshay Kumar as Raju in the third instalment. It created a furore amongst loyal Akkians and the fans of the franchise. A lot happened in the middle and now, fresh reports state that Akshay Kumar is in talks to return to the franchise as Raju. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan REACTS to news of him replacing Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible; here's what he said

Akshay Kumar to return as Raju in Gera Pheri 3?

Entertainment News is full of reports about Hera Pheri 3 and its developments. While Kartik Aaryan is still very much a part of the movie and is all on paper, a report In Pinkvilla states that the producer Firoz Nadiadwala met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out the differences and get the popular star back to the franchise. The producer understands that Raju's character rose to fame because of Akshay's act and hence would like to retain the actor.

The report also mentions that Akshay has shown an interest in collaborating with Firoz as well. Akki has shown interest in not just acting but also being involved creatively to make Hera Pheri 3 a huge success. This is indeed a very heartening and relieving news for all the Hera Pheri film fans and Akshay Kumar fans.

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar fans recreating his iconic Raju pose here:

Haha…for the most lovable of reasons, my fans’ Hera Pheri simply rocks my life. Thank you, Red Sea International Film Festival and everyone in Jeddah for a memorable time. Love and prayers to you all. @RedSeaFilm pic.twitter.com/UabutUx0sJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2022

Did Akshay Kumar leave Hera Pheri 3 because of lesser fees?

There was buzz that Kartik Aaryan decided to do Hera Pheri 3 for just Rs 30 crores whereas Akshay Kumar was demanding Rs 90 crores. However, it was later revealed that the script was the issue and not the money. Now, if all goes well, Akshay Kumar might return as Raju.