Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 are two big comedies that are most awaited. Paresh Rawal is going to star in both films. Welcome 3 was announced just a couple of weeks ago with an ensemble cast. The makers are trying ou a different style of movie and there are high expectations from both Hungama 3 and Hera Pheri 3. Especially, the latter one since it is one of the cult movie franchises returning after almost decades. The senior actor has spilt the beans on the schedule and release of both films.

Paresh Rawal opens up on Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3 movie details

Paresh Rawal was last seen in Aankh Micholi. He has worked in Shastry vs Shashtry as well. While chatting with an inline entertainment news portal, Paresh Rawal talked about his upcoming movies, Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3. Fans are pretty excited about the same. Talking about the ensemble cast starrer Welcome 3, Paresh shares, that they will begin shooting for the same by the end of this year. Furthermore, talking about the tentative release of the movie, the senior actor reveals that Welcome 3 could come out in May or June next year.

On the other hand, the cast and crew of Hera Pheri 3 are likely to begin shooting next year. And the tentative release of Hera Pheri 3 can be near the end of 2024. Both are huge films, the actor gushes.

Paresh Rawal also talks about Hungama 3

Hungama 2 received a very dull response from the audience. The movie was closely based on Minnaram also by Priyadarshan. Hungama 2 starred Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. Talking about the possibility of another sequel, that is, Hungama 3, Paresh said the second instalment was not well-made. He talked about what could bring Hungama 3. Rawal says a wonderful story will be needed to bring Hungama 3. " You cannot just encash the sequel or the popularity of the first part," the actor tells Hindustan Times.

Hera Pheri 3 will see Paresh Rawal reprising his role of Babu Bhaiya alongside Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Akshay Kumar as Raju. There is an addition to the cast, that is, of Kartik Aaryan. The audience was pretty upset and thought that Kartik was replacing Akshay in the movie. There were talks about Akshay walking out of the project. But he is very much a part of the movie.