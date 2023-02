Anees Bazmee is shocked that how Akshay Kumar has given his nod to do Hera Pheri 3 as he claims in his latest interview that the superstar was opposite the script and has no clue on how the producers brought him on board. Earlier there was a huge buzz that Akshay Kumar refused to do Hera Pheri 3 because he didn’t like the script and the makers have planned to go with Kartik Aaryan as he managed to grab the audience with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was Akshay Kumar’s original film. And Anees Bazmee was directing the film, the filmmaker reportedly even claimed that he has started writing the script of the film. Also Read - Selfiee Box Office: Kangana Ranaut claims Akshay Kumar's movie has made Rs 10 crore yet she sees no one 'mocking or bullying' him

While few reports also claimed that not the script but Akshay Kumar’s huge demand for the fee hike that made him leave the film. Does that mean Khiladi Kumar is being paid the whopping amount of 90 crores for this film? Well, Akshay Kumar surely holds his market value extremely tight even today. Also Read - Selfiee Public Review: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer impresses audience with its unique story

Director is the negative point in hera pheri 3 uske naam se hi loog excited nhi hote movies ke liye . — S O N U (@AkkiSonu_) February 22, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 Team Back

Best Trio #SRB Raju Bhai Ne Thoda Der Kya Lagaya Toh Kya Hua

Sbko Pata Hai Raju Aayega Zaroor

Love You Akki Sir I Can't Express My Feelings How Excited I Am,#HeraPheri3#AkshayKumar @akshaykumar#SunielShetty @SunielVShetty#PareshRawal @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/9CcJ1CGc5c — Azharuddin Aj (@IAzharuddinAj) February 21, 2023

But now things have drastically changed as Akshay Kumar made an entry in his superhit franchise, Anees has left the film due to the changes in the script and he claimed that he said no to the makers because he didn’t like the script. While fans were expressing their pleasure over the Selfiee star’s comeback in the film, they were also disappointed with Farhad Samji directing the film and not Anees Bazmee. Also Read - Selfiee box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi film on a disastrous start; all depends on walk in audience and word of mouth