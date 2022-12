Ever since there have been reports of replacing in , the sierra fans are highly used t and claim that one cannot imagine Hera Geri 3 without him, Akshaya Kumar has confessed in one of his interviews that he opted doubt from the film due to creative differences as he was not very much in favour of the script. While producer Feroz Nadiadwala was extremely upset with this statement of Akshay and even claimed that he will never work with the superstar again. Amid the strong buzz of Akshay being replaced by Kartik Aaryan, who has been the receptor of the film said that he is still clueless about who will be Raju in the. Also Read - Year-ender 2022: Kartik Aaryan in Freddy, Vijay Varma in Darlings and more – Top 10 actors who stood out on OTT with their performances

As per reports in his interaction with times, he said, " I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven't told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film. So, I asked them how we work out the dates. I have already directed two films for them - Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let's see what works out and how.".

Akshay Kumar reportedly asked a huge whopping amount of 90 crore to be a part of the film and the makers approached Kartik Aaryan due to the superstar's high fees demand it is claimed that the 2 star agreed to do the film in 30 crore. Hera Pheri 3 has been in headlines for quite a time now and even entertainment news fans are tired now and only want to see Akshay Kumar in the film if that doesn't happen they will automatically lose their interest in the film. While it was Paresh Rawal who confirmed that Kartik will be replacing Akshay Kumar in the Hera Pheri 3.