Hera Pheri is one Bollywood comedy that has immense brand and recall value. Characters like Raju ( ) and Baburao (Paresh Rawal) are loved by millions. Fans of Akshay Kumar and others have been waiting for for many years now. Every two years, there is conjecture that the movie will start rolling soon but nothing concrete has happened so far. Firoz Nadiadwala the producer of Hera Pheri has said that he is keen to take the franchise ahead. Now, Pinkvilla has reported that the movie might go on floors sometime in 2023.

A source told Pinkvilla that Firoz Nadiadwala has decided to clear all his debts and work on the third movie of the Hera Pheri franchise. He will also start Welcome 3. These two movies have a great fan base. The source told the portal that he is in conversation with producer Anand Pandit for the same. It seems the two are working on every modality to ensure that the three get back together for Hera Pheri 3. But nothing has been finalised so far. It seems everything should be on paper by September end or October.

is apparently not being considered for the same. The makers are talking to some of the top commercial filmmakers to helm Hera Pheri 3. The production recce is happening now. But Akshay Kumar fans need to be patient as no announcement will happen on his birthday, September 9. Firoz Nadiadwala will be bankrolling Welcome 3 all alone. But he is looking out for a perfect director. and are confirmed to make a comeback. Fans should be super excited now.