Over the past few months, a lot of rumours regarding the star cast of the Hera Pheri 3 were making rounds on the internet. Reportedly, Akshay Kumar had backed out from the thrid franchise of cult classic comedy. With Raju stepping down from his character there were reports of Kartik Aaryan joining Suniel Shetty’s Shyam and Paresh Rawal’s Baburao. The fans have seen a lot of Hera Pheri since last year after the sequel was announced. Well, the latest report around the development suggests that the third venture of the iconic comedy flick goes on floors today in Mumbai. Also Read - Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan BREAKS silence on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday; says 'My dates are...'

This is for the died hard fans of Hera Pheri waiting to see the three actors return to their characters in Hera Pheri 3. The speculations around the star cast of the film have come to an end as the OG trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty reunite and we are excited just like you are right now. Yes, Hera Pheri 3 is happening with the original Raju Shaym and Babu Bhaiya from Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri and it is definitely going to be a laughter riot. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan interested in buying Shahid Kapoor's swanky sea-facing bungalow? Here's what we know

If reports are to be believed Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel are back on the sets to create their magic again in the third chapter of the hilarious film. According to a source quoted to Pinkvilla, The original Hera Pheri gang reunites to take this cult franchise forward. The source mentioned that over the last few months, ample meetings happened over the finalization of the script. Now the team is confident that will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around part 3 of the comedy franchise. The source further revealed actors , Paresh Rawal, , and producer Firoz Nadiadwala are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao. Also Read - Anees Bazmee reveals he is unpaid by Firoz Nadiadwala for Welcome Back, will direct Hera Pheri 3 on THIS one condition

As per reports, the history is repeating after 24 years. Hera Pheri 3 is rolling at Empire Studios in Mumbai where Hera Pheri was shot back in 1999. We hope the actors' reunion and the Hera Pheri 3 do justice to its previous two parts and doesn’t disappoint fans' excitement and hype around the movie.