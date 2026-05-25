Hera Pheri 3 in TROUBLE again? Priyadarshan breaks silence on Paresh Rawal's exit rumours from film: 'I am not aware'

Paresh Rawal's alleged exit from Hera Pheri 3 has sparked fresh buzz online. Amid reports claiming the actor returned his signing amount, director Priyadarshan reacted to the rumours, while Akshay Kumar earlier hinted the film is currently not happening.

Paresh Rawal, a seasoned actor, made news once more due to his connection to Hera Pheri 3. Reports circulated that the actor may have left the film again, months after it was reported that he had reconciled with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty and was scheduled to play the legendary role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte once more. However, the widely circulated stories are based on reports that first appeared in 2025 and are not fresh breakthroughs.

What did Priyadarshan say about Paresh Rawal's exit?

Reacting to speculations about Paresh abandoning Hera Pheri 3, filmmaker Priyadarshan, who is supposed to direct the third installment, told ETimes, "I am not aware."

Paresh Rawal returns the signing amount?

Prior to leaving the movie, Paresh reportedly gave the creators back the Rs 11 lakh signing amount, 15% yearly interest, and some more money, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The source cited by the media portal added, "His total fees were locked at Rs. 15 crores. The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs. 14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees."

What did Akshay Kumar say about Hera Pheri 3?

Akshay disclosed earlier this year that Hera Pheri 3 is not currently taking place. He went on to remark that the movie would be created when the time is perfect and that he only hopes they won't be too old by then.

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