Hera Pheri 3 NOT happening soon? Bhoot Bangla star Akshay Kumar's SHOCKING revelation disheartens fans

Hera Pheri 3 update: Akshay Kumar confirms the much-awaited sequel with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty is not happening anytime soon due to ongoing issues and legal complications around the franchise.

Hera Pheri 3, which would bring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty back together, has been much anticipated by fans. Given Paresh's abrupt departure from the project, which startled both fans and Akshay Kumar, who had obtained the franchise rights, the movie has had its fair share of criticism. After then, the movie became embroiled in a legal battle between a South-based producer and Firoz Nadiadwala about who owned the copyright to the franchise.

Hera Pheri 3 not happening soon?

Actor Akshay Kumar has finally addressed whether Hera Pheri 3 has resolved the issues and is back on track in a conversation with Subhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel before the premiere of Bhooth Bangla. Sadly, Akshay stated that the movie would not be made anytime soon.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Hera Pheri 3?

“Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi," the actor said. When the host said that he is in shock after hearing this, the actor replied, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards."

He added, “Apne aap ayega, jab waqt aayega tab ban jaayega. Bas yahi hein ki budhapa na ho jaaye tab tak."

More about Hera Pheri 3

The famous trio of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh), Raju (Akshay), and Shyam (Suniel) first appeared in the 2000 film Hera Pheri, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Because of its witty script and comedic timing, the movie swiftly became a huge hit and developed a cult following. Neeraj Vora's 2006 follow-up Phir Hera Pheri brought the characters back.

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