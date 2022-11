Reports of replacing as Raju in had disappointed fans to a great extent. Many people including had expressed shock over Akshay stepping down from the popular comedy franchise. And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, not Kartik but was the first choice to play Raju but he refused the role. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and other members turn Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty from Phir Hera Pheri as they groove on 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' [Watch Hilarious Video]

According to Bollywood Hungama, Anand Pandit and Firoz Nadiadwala had first approached Varun with the Hera Pheri 3 offer. Both wanted Varun to step into the shoes of Raju because of his comic timing. The two producers had also asked to direct the film with son Rohit Dhawan. But Varun politely refused the offer out of immense respect for Akshay Kumar who has made the Hera Pheri franchise a blockbuster. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan has an epic reply when called 'a replacement star'; it'll win non-fans over

"Varun has tremendous respect for Akshay Kumar and didn't want to use the not-so-good equation between Akshay and Firoz, to climb the ladder of stardom. Hera Pheri 3 is a sure-shot blockbuster, but Varun stepped out of the film out of respect for Akshay. His father, David Dhawan also felt the same," a source was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, adding that Varun and his father David conveyed this to Firoz and Anand about their decision. Also Read - Before Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar REJECTED these blockbuster films

The makers are now on the lookout of the director after bringing Kartik onboard. It was being reported that director has been approached to take up the seat of the director. But nothing has been finalised as of now.

Hera Pheri was first released in 2000, which was directed by . It starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The movie is a remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao, which itself was inspired by the 1971 TV movie See The Man Run.

The first instalment, Hera Pheri, revolves around two tenants, Raju and Shyam and a landlord Baburao, who in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection. The second installment, released in 2006. It also featured , , and . The central plot draws inspiration from the 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.