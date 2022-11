There were reports that has stepped away from starring on . Recently, Paresh Rawal confirmed in a tweet that will be starring in the comedy franchise. While many fans were in shock with the current development, the real reason behind Akshay getting replaced by Kartik has now been revealed.

According to Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been having parallel discussions with both Akshay and Kartik over the last few weeks. He was keen to revive the comedy franchise and started working on it as soon as possible.

The report further stated Akshay had quoted Rs 90 crore as his fee with some additional share of profit as his remuneration. On the other hand, Kartik was willing to do the movie for Rs 30 crore. When Firoz had a discussion with the satellite and digital players, he realised that working with Kartik would give him more lucrative returns than with Akshay onboard.

The difference between Kartik and Akshay's fee was nearly Rs 60 crore and after the discussion, Firoz found that there was only Rs 15 crore lesser for Kartik than Akshay when it comes to fetching money from satellite and digital players. The producer was nearly saving Rs 45 crore with the deal.

Firoz again tried to convince Akshay to enter into a profit-sharing arrangement, but the Khiladi Kumar declined it as he felt that the Hera Pheri franchise benefits majorly because of his presence. Since the conversations were not going ahead, Firoz had no choice but to zero in Kartik for the role of Raju in Hera Pheri 3.

The movie will now be directed by and the talks are nearly at the advanced stages. With Akshay, the directotr would have been Farhad Samji owing to the actor taking a massive share in profits. It said that the key to the success of Hera Pheri 3 lies in the constrained budget too and now everything has fallen in the right place.