Hera Pheri 3 has already created a lot of buzz. Over the speculation of the star cast the movie remained in headlines last year. The makers of the comedy confirmed last month that they are coming with the OG cast in the third part. Akshay Kumar has joined Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal to extend their iconic roles from the comedy classic in the third installment. Now Sanjay Dutt has also confirmed being a part of the movie and revealed his character details.

Earlier there was a strong buzz that Sanjay Dutt will also join . Recently Suniel Dutt who plays Shyam confirmed that Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play an important role. Now the actor has himself confirmed the news during an event. Suniel said that Sanjay will add more fun and take the movie to another level. The character he will play in the movie will leave fans excited as he will act as a blind don.

The reports happen to be true as validated with a yes when asked by ETimes if he indeed plays a blind don in the film. The actor replied with an affirmative response and this means the role will be interesting and fans will love it the most. He also said that the shooting will begin this year once the dates of the cast members get locked.

A source close to the development had earlier informed BT that, “It’s quite a crucial role. Something like what ’s character of a don added to Welcome. So, this one too will be a lovable don like RDX from that film.” We can now just wait to see how Sanjay Dutt pulls off the role.

Hera Pheri 3 is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji is reported to direct the film. , , and Paresh Rawal will return as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao. The promo was shot recently and the film will go on floors soon.