Last year, there were a lot of rumors regarding the cast of Hera Pheri 3, however, in the previous month it was confirmed that the third installment of the comedy flick will return with its OG cast. The third chapter of the comedy laughter riot will have its original cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal backing their iconic characters. Hera Pheri 3 is one of the biggest development in Indian cinema and it is all set to roll out soon. With the original cast, the movie will see some new characters added to the story.

Earlier it was rumoured that Sanjay Dutt will join the star cast of given that being outstanding as a villain he has the best comic timing too. Well, the latest report around the development reports that Sanju Babu will definitely be a part of the third series. In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty confirmed the news about Dutt's casting. Talking about him being a part of the film Shetty sounded excited and guaranteed that will take the project to another level.

Suniel Shetty who plays Shyam in the Hera Pheri series confirmed the casting of Sanjay Dutt. He said, "With Sanjay Dutt on board, the film will be a laugh riot, because Sanju's sense of comedy is unbelievable. His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level. We share a fantastic relationship and that will transpire on screen, too."

The actor also assured that the third chapter will be an emotional and fun ride. He said the first part had very strong emotions about the common man and their struggles. And he strongly believes that the new Hera Pheri will work only if the emotions are right. Farhad Samji is reported to direct Hera Pheri 3 which is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The movie is confirmed to have , , and Paresh Rawal as leads.