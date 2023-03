Hera Pheri 3 created a lot of noise last year regarding the cast of the third installment. The comic franchise constantly remained in the news headlines when Akshay Kumar stated that he will not be a part of the movie. There were also rumors that the iconic character Raju will be replaced by Kartik Aaryan. Fans who wanted the original trio in Hera Pheri 3 were left heartbroken but it came as a sigh of relief when it was confirmed that Akshay Kumar agreed to be a part of the movie. Suniel Shetty who plays Shayam gave an update on his co-stars’ participation in the third chapter of the comedy flick. Also Read - Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and more – Here's the list of most-awaited Hindi films fans are excited for

Hera Pheri series is a laughter riot and it became iconic because of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Fans wanted to see the trio back in the third chapter and their wish has been granted as the OG trio returns back for another epic comic saga. In an interview with ETimes Suniel Shetty spoke about and finally being a part of it. He revealed Kumar was never out it was only the Math that had to perhaps sit in. There were certain things that were not clear but Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay cracked it.

further mentioned that Akshay used to always tell him that they should do the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise. Suniel also stated that when they shot for it Paresh Rawal who plays Baburao said that the franchise is magic. A few days back confirming Akki's participation the team shot a promo of Hera Pheri 3 at Firoz Nadiadwala's Empire studio.

Hera Pheri 3 will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. A third part of the comedy franchise is being created after 16 years. The audience is now hoping for the third part to have same magic as Hera Pheri and .