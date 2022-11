A lot is being said and written about the third sequel of the comedy series Hera Pheri. It was recently reported that Akshay Kumar has backed out of the project and Kartik Aaryan has been brought on board for the same. At HT Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar said that he was not happy with the screenplay and the script of the film and hence did not take up the project. Now, Suniel Shetty who played the role of Shyam in both the first instalments has commented on Akshay Kumar getting replaced by Kartik Aaryan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suniel Shetty stated that it would be best if the original cast of the film comes back from Hera Pheri 3. He also shared that nobody can replace Akshay Kumar and the makers of the film are in talks with for a different character. It is not that Kartik has replaced Akshay Kumar. Suniel Shetty also said that he would have a discussion with the makers and Akshay Kumar to see what can be done. He was quoted saying, "What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I'll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened."

Will Suniel Shetty succeed?

Will Suniel Shetty be able to convince Akshay Kumar to come on board Hera Pheri 3? Fans can only keep their fingers crossed. The original cast included Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead. They were a laugh riot. Stay tuned to BollywoodLoife for more updates.