is a movie with a lot of brand value and sentiments attached to it. The makers have brought in the original cast of , and Paresh Rawal. The first promotional picture went viral and how. But fan clubs of Akshay Kumar have been quite vociferous on social media that they do not want Farhad Samji as the director of the film. Various hashtags have been trending since days. The poor response to Pop Kaun on Disney + Hotstar also contributed to the discontent. Pop Kaun got bad response from both critics and the audience. Fans got worried for Hera Pheri 4 and trended aggressively on Twitter.

HAVE HERA PHERI 4 MAKERS HEEDED TO FANS' PROTEST?

As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Hera Pheri 4 are now contemplating on whether to go ahead with Farhad Samji or not. It seems sources told the portal that the negativity is giving makers second thoughts. It seems they are shocked to see this kind of hate for a director. It seems the makers feel it is not completely unjustified. The source was quoted as saying, "There have been Twitter trends to remove him and the makers feel it's not completely unjustified."

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN IMPACT ON HERA PHERI 4

Farhad Samji is also the writer and director of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the movie has made over Rs 70 crores so far, the director has been panned by many. Hera Pheri 4 has a legacy and it is a film that fans of Akshay Kumar are dying to watch. The poor response to Pop Kaun and Bachchhan Paandey (2022) have also contributed to this doubt over giving him the job. Sources told Bollywood Hungama, "The distributors and studios who want to tie up with Hera Pheri 4 have also made their apprehensions clear about Farhad." It seems no decision has been taken so far. We know that no official announcement has been made about the ditector. It seems the makers will decide in a few weeks to retain Farhad Samji or not.

FARHAD SAMJI A DECENT BET FOR HERA PHERI 4

An industry expert said that the filmmaker can make a film of a big scale. But what he needs is a better script and dialogues. If that is sorted then he can do a decent enough job. He told Bollywood Hungama that he felt that some of the hate was unfair and he was being targeted. He said that he had been part of (2022) and also delivered , which was the biggest hit of Akshay Kumar.