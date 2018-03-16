Here's all you need to know about Poomaram star Kalidas Jayaram

After a long delay, Malayalam cinema finally sees the release of Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram. The film directed by Abrid Shine is touted to a college campus story. This film will mark Kalidas' debut in Malayalam cinema. The movie was to release much earlier but it has finally hit theatres. The film also stars veteran actors like Kunchacko Boban, Meera Jasmine in crucial roles. Dulquer and Mohanlal have gone on to wish Kalidas on his first film. "Wishing my little bro @kalidas700 the very best for the release of #Poomaram ! It'll be well worth the wait and hard work ! All my love and prayers to you" says Dulquer. Best wishes @kalidas700. So who is Kalidas Jayaram? Here's all you need to know about Poomaram star as his debut film in Malayalam cinema releases today Also Read - From KGF 2 to RRR to Salaar: 21 MEGA South Indian films set to dominate the box office in 2021-22

#Kalidas is the son of veteran Malayalm stars - Jayaram and Parvathy. While his mother has quit acting, Jayaram is a popular face in Malayalm films. He is known for his impeccable comic timing and his mimicry.

#Kalidas originally made his debut at the age of 7 in Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal. The mvoie also starred his father.

#In 2003 he starred in Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum. His performance won him a National Award. for the Best Child Artist.

#He has already made his debut in Tamil cinema with a fantasy comedy film called - Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum. The film reportedly opened to mixed reviews.

#He also already won a SIIMA for Best Debut actor in 2017.

#Here's what his mother had advised him while entering the world of Cinema - When I came into movies, my father was already busy with a handful of films and my mother had quit acting. When I was doing Poomaram my mother told, ‘you have a roof above your head and food on your table. You have everything to live comfortably. So when you choose a movie, money should not be a priority. You should not see cinema as a business.”

as per reports he is all set to team up with Alphonse Puthren for his next.