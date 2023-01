Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is no less than a blessing to them. The obsessed and excited parents have changed 360 degrees and always indulge themselves in a conversation about how Raha looks like it's either him or her. Alia claims that her daughter is more like her, while the elated father says she has all the Kapoor genes and it's a typical fight between every new parent in town. An insider reveals that Raha is a very quiet kid and is not very demanding. Usually, kids do not sleep at night, but Raha is different, and she has good sleep at night and even lets her mom sleep well. Also Read - Alia Bhatt shares picture of daughter Raha Kapoor's soft pink bedding; thanks 'maasi' for the lovely gift

While talking about how Raha looks, the ones who have seen her claim that she is a good mixture of both Ranbir and Alia and it's just two months and too early to predict whom she looks like. But having said that both her parents are the best couple in the tinsel town and she wouldn't mind if had either of their looks. Right? Also Read - Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her 2022; it includes her bridal couture fitting to her diet during pregnancy and more [View Pics]

Alia is now right gearing up towards fitness and within two months of her delivery she has left her fans stunned with her transformation. Alia is the big-time setting major mommy fitness goals for all the mommies out there. Alia will soon start shooting for Brahmastra 2 along with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir is right now busy prepping for his next release Animal helmed by Sandeep Vanga, while fans cannot wait to see the star in a never seen avatar. Coming back to Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra 2 is right now their most awaited film, and the fans cannot contain their excitement to see the Dev chapter unfold in the theatres. Also Read - Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas Eve with Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan and family, fans ask where is 'Raha Kapoor' [View pics]