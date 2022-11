Alia Bhatt is all prepped for the arrival of her first baby with hubby and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is mentally and physically prepared to welcome her little one soon. It is reported that Alia will deliver her baby in this month of November and will be sharing a birthday with maasi Shaheen which is November 28 and the Kapoor family have done all the arrangements for the delivery in HN Reliance Foundation hospital reportedly.

A very well-placed source about Alia reveals, "Alia is taking utmost care of herself as she is in the last trimester. But no, she is taking rest but doing all forms of exercise under the supervision of her health care. Alia has been doing early morning yoga regularly and other more exercises that will help her to give birth to the baby."

The source further reveals, Alia is expecting to have a natural delivery hence there is a lot of talk about how caesarean delivery isn't good for the long run. However, Alia is eager to have the baby through the normal process.

Here's how mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor is hiding her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt to have a healthy and natural delivery

The source adds and says," Neetu Kapoor is pampering her daughter in law with all the cravings she is having for her baby. And there is some special laddu made her by for Alia that is equally healthy and nutritious. While Neetu Kapoor who has a good experience related to babies is giving all the advice and guidance to Alia for healthy delivery", concludes the source. Ranbir and Alia got married in April this year and soon after their marriage they announced their pregnancy, and the entire family is eagerly waiting for the arrival of the little Kapoor and Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor is the excited of all.