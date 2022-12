delivered her baby girl Raha Kapoor a month back on November 6, 2022, and now the new mommy in town is working immensely hard to get back in her shape. Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city donning all black and flaunted her smile as she was seen stepping outside from her yoga class. Alia is proving yet again that she is unstoppable and is your source of inspiration and motivation especially when it comes to loving yourself. So all the new mommies gear up. Also Read - Year-ender 2022: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan and more celebrity weddings that ruled headlines over the year

Watch the video of new mommy Alia Bhatt stepping outside from the yoga class as she is working hard to be back in shape post-pregnancy

Alia who was one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood is yet again setting an inspiration to every woman out there that no matter what you just cannot stop working on like never before and the classic example is , , Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more. And now Alia Bhatt’s fans cannot wait for the actress to be back on screens and here she is all geared up. Reportedly Alia will soon begin shooting for Brahmastra 2 along with hubby and and we are excited. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan: Annual salaries of Bollywood celebs' bodyguards will leave you shell-shocked

Alia and Ranbir are right now in the happiest phase and fans cannot for them to show the glimpse of their daughter Raha Kapoor. While we had earlier reported that Alia and Ranbir who are blessed and obsessed parents will not be extremely strict and will be okay even if their daughter is clicked when they step out with her as they know that their fans and loved ones want to see her. But they only want the media to maintain their line when it comes to their daughter Raha Kapoor. Also Read - RRR registers roaring win; before Oscars 2022 Ram Charan, Jr NTR film wins Best Picture at Atlanta Film Critics Circle