Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022, and after delivery, the woman's body goes through a major transformation which sometimes you even fail to understand. Postpartum can be difficult to deal with from woman to woman. And right now, Alia too is in the post-delivery phase, but she has got hands-on advice from none other than her best sister-in-law ever Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena has had the recent experience of having two beautiful babies Taimur and Jeh and the actress owned her pregnancy and postpartum like a boss and we fell in love with her even more.

A very well-placed source close to us informs us how Kareena is just a call away for Alia and she has been giving her all the useful advice that she needs during her post-delivery phase. Kareena has always been Alia's idol be it bricking a film star like her or even having a desire to have two boys just like Bebo, Alia admires her every bit and now the admiration has become mutual and even stronger than her especially after Alia becomes Kareena's bhabhi.

The source also adds, " Kareena and Alia are bonding over baby talks big time, as this the first of Alia she is getting all the tips on how to take care of the baby and especially herself as right now the baby needs her the most". Kareena is darling to everyone in the family always.

Kareena and Alia have always openly expressed their fondness for each other and she being young among the Kapoor ladies who recently had babies is all game for her. We want to see this and-bhabhi together in a film. Till then we love their offscreen bonding. Having said that the entire Kapoor and Bhatt family is there for Alia and the little princess, and they are taking utmost care of the ladies as it should be.