Palak Tiwari has been making headlines after Orry aka Orhan Awatrami shared her personal chat of on his social media account where she is seen apologising to the internet sensation. Orry is being bashed by the users of social media and being called arrogant and brat for sharing personal chats in public. Orry comes to his defense and questions why is he being shaded and why no one is asking Palak the reason behind her apology to him.

BollywoodLife brings the latest web series, entertainment news on our WhatsApp channel too.

Palak has chosen to maintain her dignified silence and just a few hours ago she dropped a post with her family, in the picture you can see Palak having her peace time with her mom Shweta Tiwari, and brother. Orry who fails to address Palak as a star kid gives a damn about the online chatter and she is seen dealing with his arrogance with utmost grace and dignity. Fans of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are lauding her for being calm and unresponsive towards Orry’s arrogance who showed her middle finger to her apology.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

One user commented, "Orry ko sorry kyu bola". Another user asked, "Why @orry1 shows you middle finger and you beg for he’s forgiveness I think you’ve done something really fishy". Another user wrote, "Why apologise to someone who shares screenshots of chats?".

Palak who chose to keep quiet and enjoy her time with her family is being asked by fans why she apologised to Orry. The chat shared by Orry reads that Palak is only apologising to him for Sara(Sara Ali Khan). Palak is allegedly in a relationship with Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and they were seen celebrating New Year together.

Watch the video of Palak Tiwari along with Ibrahim Ali Khan